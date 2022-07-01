PM Modi to visit Bhimavaram and Gandhi Nagar on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 and Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Monday, according to (Prime Minister’s Office) PMO.

During his visit to Andhra Pradesh he will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at 11 am while in Gujarat, he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022.

Prime Minister will also unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

In a statement issued by the PMO, “As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government is committed to giving due recognition to the contribution of freedom fighters and making people across the country aware of them. As part of the endeavour, PM Modi will launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram.”

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region.

He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

To commemorate the same, the government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration in which the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion – the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and AI-enabled interactive system.

Thereafter, at around 4:30 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’.

During the programme, he will launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

PM Modi will launch ‘Digital India Bhashini’ which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

“The key intervention in building AI based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan,” it said.

Mr Modi will also announce the first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme.

The C2S Programme aims to train specialized manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at Bachelors, Masters and Research level, and act as a catalyst for growth of Start-ups involved in semiconductor design in the country.

The PMO said it offers mentoring at organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors.

Digital India Week 2022 will have physical events from July 4 to 6 in Gandhinagar.

The programme will celebrate the anniversary of Digital India and demonstrate how public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker etc. have enabled ease of living for citizens.