PM Modi urges people of UP to participate in ‘festival of democracy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people of Uttar Pradesh to actively take part in polling as the State entered the sixth phase of voting on Thursday.

In a tweet the Prime Minister termed the ongoing elections in UP as ‘festival of democracy’.

Urging people to turn up in large number to cast their ballots, he said each of their ballots would add to strengthening of democracy.

“Today, the festival of democracy has entered its sixth phase in Uttar Pradesh. I humbly urge upon all the voters to take part in this festival by casting their votes. Each of the votes being cast by you add to strengthening of democracy,” the Prime Minister said while tweeting in Hindi language.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s fate will be decided in today’s polling. He is contesting from his hometurf in Gorakhpur city, for the first time for a seat in the State assembly. In 2017 he made it to the assembly as a Legislative Council member. He is a five-time Member of Parliament.

In today’s elections, voting is taking place for 57 seats. Besides Yogi Adityanath, other contestants in the fray are Congress’ Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya.

The polling is taking place in the districts of Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.