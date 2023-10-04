PM Modi to visit Jodhpur tomorrow

Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, the announcement of which is due to be announced by the Election Commission any day this week or next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jodhpur to dedicate various development works and hold BJP rally tomorrow.

During his visit to Jodhpur, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health, and higher education in the Sun City of India. He will also dedicate IIT Jodhpur campus to the Nation and lay the foundation stone for New Terminal Building at Jodhpur and ‘Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block’ at AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Modi will flag off two new train services in Rajasthan. These include a new train – Runicha Express – connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn. Khambli Ghat. The Runicha Express will pass through Jodhpur, Degana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Ringas, Shrimadhopur, Neem Ka Thana, Narnaul, Ateli, Rewari, improving the connectivity of all towns with the national capital. The new heritage train connecting Marwar Jn.-Khambli Ghat will provide an impetus to tourism and generate employment in the region.

In the Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s bastion, he will address the state BJP-sponsored rally in which lakhs of party workers, leaders, and its MPs- MLA are expected.

This would be Modi’s 11th visit to Rajasthan in an equal number of months.