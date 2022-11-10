PM Modi to visit Bali on 14 November for G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali in Indonesia from 14-16 November to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

During the summit, G20 leaders will deliberate extensively on key issues of global concern under the summit theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda – food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.

At the closing session of the summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency on 1 December.

”On the sidelines of the summit, (the) Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. (The) Prime Minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The summit is being held amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and the global economic crisis triggered by it.

The PM had on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G-20 Presidency, saying it was India’s endeavor to see that there was no first world or third world in the world, but only one world.

India’s vision was to bring the whole world together for a better future, he suggested while addressing a gathering on the occasion and gave the example of ”One Sun, One World, One Grid” which has been New Delhi’s clarion call for a revolution in the world of renewable energy, and the global health campaign of ”One Earth, One Health”.