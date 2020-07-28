Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join stakeholders from Banks and NBFCs to discuss and deliberate on vision and roadmap for the future tomorrow evening, PMO said in a statement.

The topics on agenda include credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector.

Banking sector plays an important role in contributing to India’s economic growth through financing infrastructure, agriculture, local manufacturing including MSMEs. Financial inclusion can play a big role in financial empowerment through technology.

Senior officers from the Government will also be a part of the interaction.