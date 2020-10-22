Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat on 24 October via video conferencing. He will launch the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat. He will inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. He will also inaugurate the Ropeway at Girnar on the occasion.

Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

To provide day-time power supply for irrigation, the Gujarat Government had recently announced the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 AM to 9 PM. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. 234 ‘66-Kilowatt’ transmission lines, with a total length of 3490 circuit kilometres (CKM) will be established under the project in addition to 220 KV substations.

Paediatric Heart Hospital attached to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research

Prime Minister will also inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. UN Mehta Institute will now become India’s biggest hospital for cardiology in addition to being one of the select few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities.

The U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crores. The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1251 after the completion of the expansion project. The Institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world.

The building is equipped with safety precautions like earthquake-proof construction, fire fighting hydrant system and fire mist system. The research centre will house India’s first Advanced Cardiac ICU on Wheels with OT which is equipped with ventilators, IABP, haemodialysis, ECMO etc. 14 operation centres and 7 cardiac catheterization labs will also be started at the institute.

Girnar Ropeway

Gujarat will once again be highlighted on the global tourism map as the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ropeway at Girnar. Initially, there will be 25-30 cabins with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. A distance of 2.3 km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway. In addition to this, the ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the lush green beauty surrounding the Girnar mountain.