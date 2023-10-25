PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Goa on Thursday where he will lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects.

He will also inaugurate the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa and interact with the participating athletes.

According to a press statement, the prime minister will perform pooja at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple at Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra where he will also inaugurate the new darshan queue complex. He will later dedicate to the nation development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in health, rail, road and oil and gas sectors.

During a public programme, he will launch the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana’. The Yojna aims at benefiting more than 86 lakh people in Maharashtra by providing them an additional Rs 6,000 per year for their betterment, it said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Maternal and Child Health Wing at Ahmednagar civil hospital.

“In Goa, the prime minister will inaugurate the 37th National Games at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, on October 26. He will also address the athletes taking part in the Games,” the statement said.

The National Games are being held in Goa for the first time. The Games, which will be held from October 26 to November 9, will see the participation of more than 10,000 athletes from across the country in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues, it added.