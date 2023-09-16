PM Modi to host dinner for Delhi Police for G20 security success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who presided over the recent G20 Summit, has a special plan for today, September 16. He intends to host an exclusive dinner in honor of the diligent Delhi Police personnel who played a critical role in ensuring the security and smooth execution of G20.

The G20 Summit took place at the Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi, a venue that was meticulously secured to guarantee the safety of all attendees and the seamless progression of the proceedings.

This exclusive gathering will be attended by over 450 Delhi police personnel, handpicked from various departments and districts for their exceptional contributions. The event’s venue is the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), nestled within Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the primary locale for the G20 Summit of 2023.

Ensuring security for this prestigious event required a significant effort. It involved deploying over 50,000 personnel, including specialized units such as dog squads and mounted police.

The Delhi Police Commissioner acknowledged their exceptional efforts in planning and executing the G20 Leaders’ Summit. During a felicitation ceremony held on September 11, he presented special commendation discs and certificates to deserving officers and personnel.

The two-day summit, which convened on September 9 and 10, saw the participation of more than 30 heads of state. There were top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations. During this period, the national capital, particularly the New Delhi district, saw a lot of robust security apparatus.

Prime Minister Modi’s dinner demonstrates his gratitude and recognition for the unwavering dedication of the Delhi Police personnel. They worked diligently to ensure the safety and success of the G20 Summit. Their tireless efforts contributed significantly to the security of this significant international gathering. This security enabled global leaders to engage in discussions and diplomacy with peace of mind.