PM Modi to hold meeting to review Cyclone Biparjoy situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to the sources, PM Modi will hold the review meeting at 1 pm today. Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Sunday for cyclones across Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

“Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over east-central & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port, Gujarat by noon of 15 June”, IMD said in a tweet.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against possible cyclones.

This was in view of the ongoing ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm, Biparjoy which is about to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat as well as in Pakistan on Thursday.

The Gujarat Chief Minister also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area.

Chief Secretary Rajkumar, DGP Vikas Sahay, Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, and heads of the Revenue Department, Energy Department and Road Building Department joined the meeting.

After a preliminary discussion with all heads of department, the Collectors and concerned officials of the potentially affected districts also joined through video conference.