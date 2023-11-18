PM Modi to chair virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on Wednesday a virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit which will review recent global developments, particularly the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries, and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited for the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were conspicuous by their absence at the G20 Summit held in New Delhi in September.

It may be recalled that during the closing session of the New Delhi G20 Summit, PM Modi had announced that India would be hosting a virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit prior to the conclusion of its G20 Presidency. The New Delhi summit witnessed the unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. Despite divergent views, India succeeded in achieving a consensus on the Ukraine conflict and bringing out a declaration.

The MEA said the summit will take forward key, select outcomes/action points from the New Delhi Summit as well as review developments since then. The deliberations of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit, held on Friday, will also feed into the discussions.

The summit is also expected to push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms.

India holds the G20 Presidency until 30 November. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa.