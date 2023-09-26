PM Modi to Attend Ram Temple Pran Pratishta on January 22, 2024

Preparations are in full swing for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, with Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj confirming that the ‘Pran Pratishta’ will occur on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated participation. From January 15 to 24, an ‘Anushthan’ will precede the ‘Pran Pratishta,’ and PM Modi’s arrival is scheduled for January 22. Chief Priest Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj said, “All are invited and welcome to come. The trust will welcome and respect each and everyone.”

Regarding reports of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visiting Ayodhya, Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj asserts that the grand temple of Lord Ram is ready for installation after the ‘Pran Pratishta.’ He underscores that this information has been disseminated worldwide to encourage more attendees from all political backgrounds, as the temple welcomes all with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Meanwhile, he further said that Ram Mandir is divine and grand and is being built beautifully.

“It (Ram Mandir) is divine and grand and is being built beautifully. Especially, the ‘Garbh Grih’ on the ground floor is ready, and carving is underway. Installation of windows and gates is pending,’ he said.

“The floor is ready. They are trying to build it in a way that no other temple is as beautiful as this one… People would be able to see how it was in the ‘Treta Yug’… It will be on three floors and there will be a dome on the top… The preparations are being well done,” he added.

The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, with construction ongoing since then. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced plans to open the temple to devotees by January 1 of the following year.