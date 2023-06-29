“PM Modi to attend Indian Cooperative Conference”: NCUI chief Dilip Sanghani

National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) National president, Dilip Sanghani, on Thursday said the national capital will play host to the Indian Cooperative Conference, after almost a decade, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sanghani said, “People connected with the organisation all across the country are excited about the event. We are being successful in meeting our goals and objectives and resolving all problems along the way. The Prime Minister will attend the event for the first time since the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation.” “We will connect with more than 1 crore people via video conferencing,” added the NCUI Chief.

He said further, “Officials of the federation at the national level, multi-state cooperative societies, and districts have been invited to the event. The NCUI is also going to launch a website for the cooperative societies to get themselves registered.”

NCUI aims to develop and promote cooperative movements in the country and assist people with their endeavours.