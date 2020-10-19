Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address students and faculty of Mysore University in Karnataka on Monday to mark its centenary through video-conferencing from New Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

“Modi will address the University of Mysore centenary convocation on Monday from New Delhi through a virtual mode,” a university official told IANS here.

The address will be streamlined live on the university website, YouTube channel and Facebook page for the audience at Crawford Hall in the administrative block.

“The ceremony will also be screened on Digital Signages at senate bhavan, vijnana bhavan and the centenary hall in the Manasa Gangothri campus,” noted the official.

Karnataka Governor and university chancellor will preside over the convocation.

“Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty will be conferred honorary doctorate on the occasion,” said the official.

State Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister, will also be present. Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar will introduce the guests.

The Crawford Hall premises has been sanitised ahead of the event and seating arrangements have been made for only 100 dignitaries, including 30 gold medal winners in view of the Covid-induced restrictions on large public gatherings to contain the pandemic spread.

Set up way back in 1916, the university was the sixth across the country and the first in Karnataka.

The University was founded by the Mysore erstwhile princely state Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and then Diwan Sir M.V. Visvesvaraya.