PM Modi sports triolour-themed headgear for 76th Independence Day

Keeping up with the tradition Prime Minister Narendra Modi started by wearing traditional headgear for hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day, he continued with the same today also.

On his ninth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, the PM sported a distinctive headgear, a white safa with tricolour’s motifs and a long trail.

The PM kept up with the theme of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahatosav” celebrations and the highlight of his outfit was the tricolour-themed headgear.

In tune with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, Modi’s white pagdi evoked a sense of pride and patriotism among the citizens.

In the past years, too, Modi opted for traditional headgear to deliver his customary address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort and this time he wore the same to mark the occasion of the country’s 76th Independence Day.

Here’s how PM Modi made a style statement with his sartorial fashion on Independence Day over the years.

2021

For his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.

2020

In 2020, Narendra Modi chose to wear a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood as the star of the attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.

2019

Prime Minister Modi sported a white kurta with his red and orange leheriya turban that had a tinge of green.

2018

In 2018, PM Modi kept it simple with a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.

2017

For his Independence Day 2017 look, Modi opted for a beige bandhgala kurta paired with a yellow-red turban with a long trail.

2016

On the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi adorned a plain white kurta with his red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa.

2015

Modi sported a cream-coloured kurta along with a beige colour Nehru jacket. His turban had red and green stripes. Modi jacket’. His look featured an additional embellishment – a tri-coloured pocket square.

2014

For his maiden Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail. He paired it up with an offwhite half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white-coloured signature taut churidar.

With a zeal and attitude to try out new things, the prime minister has always turned heads with his meaningful sartorial choice.

(With inputs from ANI)