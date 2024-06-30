PM Modi speaks to Team India after T20 World Cup win, congratulates Rohit Sharma for splendid captaincy

As the Men in Blue lifted the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Team India over the phone on Sunday and congratulated them for the remarkable victory.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

Prime Minister Modi hailed India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his knock in the final match of the marquee event and his overall contribution to Indian cricket. The Prime Minister also congratulated skipper Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career.

PM Modi lauded all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s efforts in the final over of the match and praised Suryakumar Yadav for his catch that dismissed South Africa’s David Miller.

He also spoke highly of Jasprit Bumrah’s contribution to the team in the T20 World Cup 2024. The PM also thanked departing head coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India’s position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the ‘Player of the Match’ for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.