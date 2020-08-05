PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to the heavy rainfall. PM Modi assured CM Thackeray of all possible support.

At least 2 people died while several are missing as heavy rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas on Tuesday.

Severe waterlogging was being witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall since late Monday. Waterlogging was reported from the regular chronic spots of Sion, Kings Circle, Wadala, Dadar, Kurla, Mulund, Borivali, besides subways at Andheri, Kandivali and Dahisar.

A red alert was issued on Tuesday for two days for Mumbai and Thane amid heavy rains.

Mumbai had been semi-paralysed as the road traffic and suburban trains were affected due to waterlogged tracks.

Services on sections of the suburban sector were halted or crawling on the Western Railway, Central Railway at various locations while the Harbour Line was paralysed from Kurla to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

BEST bus services were diverted on at least eight routes in various parts of Mumbai and suburbs while landslides have also been reported from parts of Mumbai due to the heavy rainfall.

According to the BMC, more than 230 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city on Tuesday.

“230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It’s a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below the danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now,” BMC Commissioner told ANI.