PM Modi shares another ‘bhajan’ in praise of Lord Ram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared yet another devotional song in praise of Lord Ram.

The prime minister has been sharing a series of ‘bhajans’ in the run-up to the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

In a social media post, he shared the ‘bhajan’ (devotional song) of Lord Ram sung by Swasti Mehul.

“If you listen to this bhajan sung by Swasti ji once, it keeps resonating in the ears for a long time. The song fills the eyes with tears and mind with beautiful emotions. #ShriRamBhajan,” Modi wrote on X.

He also posted the video link of the song along with the post.

The prime minister had shared a bhajan of Lord Ram sung byHansraj Raghuvanshi on Thursday and one sung by Swati Mishra on Wednesday. He had also shared the bhajan sung by Jubin Nautiyal, music composed by Payal Dev and penned by Manoj Muntashir on Friday.

Modi is expected to arrive in Ayodhya a day ahead of the Ram Lalla consecration ceremony.

Sources said he could reach Ayodhya on January 21 evening. He will have a night’s stay in the temple town and the next day on January 22, he will take bath in River Saryu in the morning, they said.

It is reported that Modi would fast on the day of pran pratistha as mandated by the tradition for the main host of the tradition.

The grand ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be attended by dozens of VVIP guests. The invitation cards for the consecration ceremony is in sync with the grandeur of the temple being built.

The Supreme Court in a 2019 verdict had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town of Uttar Pradesh.