On the occasion of Constitution Day on Tuesday, a special joint session was organised in the Central Hall of the Parliament. While the Opposition led by Congress chose to protest outside at the Parliament, in front of the statue of B R Ambedkar with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi participating in it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India has strengthened and empowered its democracy in the last 70 years. ”

The opposition members are protesting against the way government was formed in Maharashtra, calling it “murder of democracy” and the “manhandling” of women MPs by the security staff in the Lok Sabha, yesterday. The Congress along with its allies also boycotted the event organised in the Central Hall of the Parliament on the Constitution Day.

While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the joint session of the Parliament on the occasion. He said, “The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfill the duties mentioned in our Constitution.”

PM further said, “Today is a historic day. 70 years ago we adopted our great Constitution. The dreams of the members of the Constituent Assembly took shape in the form of the words and values enshrined in our Constitution. If Baba Saheb had been there today, no one would have been happier than him, because India has not only answered his questions over the years, but has also enriched and strengthened its freedom, democracy.”

PM Modi also paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, which occurred on the same day in 2008.

The protesting opposition where 12 parties were present Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), SP, BSP, AAP, JD(S), RSP and IUML.

The Congress during the protest tried to make a point that the Constitution written by Ambedkar is being undermined today by the BJP-led government.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi read out the preamble of the Constitution at Ambedkar statue and said that the government actions in Maharashtra are contrary to the Constitutional values.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in his tweet, “congratulations and best wishes to all fellow citizens. On this day tributes to our great leaders for their contributions and we are committed to save the Constitution as we are proud of it.”

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “We the people observe #ConstitutionDay every 26th November. Let’s resolve today-the soul of Constitution shall not be mortgaged to an autocratic govt blinded by insatiable lust for power. ‘Bullies’ & Blackmailer’ acting as unbridled rulers can’t subjugate Constitutional ethos!”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted, “Today is Constitution day and people sitting at power are sidelining the ethos of the Constitution, and trying to weaken the power of people by playing money power. We are committed to confront the money power with the Constitution and take pledge that we will stand with the democratic values strongly. ”

26 November is celebrated as Constitution day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on 26 January 1950.