Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, on occasion of World Environment Day, reiterated the pledge to preserve planet’s rich biodiversity.

“On #World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations.”

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

PM Modi had talked about the biodiversity in his Mann Ki Baat talk show also. He had pitched for saving rainwater, saying the traditional conservation methods are in the form of very simple remedies, and employing these “we can tap the water.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.