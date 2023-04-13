PM Modi reiterates his govt’s commitment to promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that the distribution of appointment letters to more than 71,000 newly-recruited youths simultaneously at 45 different places across the country through employment fairs is proof of the union government’s commitment to what it promised.

Virtually addressing the youth at the employment fair held at Samanvay Bhavan premises here, Modi made a comparison between previous governments, which he said worked on a ‘reactive approach’, and his government that works on an ‘active approach’.

He asserted that the ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign has a much wider and broader approach and its aim is to create employment opportunities for crores of youths across the villages and cities of India. The PM claimed that this campaign has opened up so many new avenues of employment and livelihood for the youth, which they could not even imagine till just 10 years ago.

Modi said that ‘startups’ are an example of this approach and there is tremendous excitement amongst the youth to launch their own startup ventures.

On behalf of the union government, aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia distributed appointment letters to 326 newly recruited youths in Madhya Pradesh at the function.