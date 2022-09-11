PM Modi recalls Swami Vivekananda’s 1893 speech at Chicago

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled Swami Vivekananda’s outstanding 1893 speech at Chicago.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India’s culture and ethos.”

11th September has a special connection with Swami Vivekananda. It was on this day in 1893 that he delivered one of his most outstanding speeches in Chicago. His address gave the world a glimpse of India's culture and ethos. https://t.co/1iz7OgT5Ab — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Swami Vivekananda is best known in the United States for his groundbreaking speech to the 1893 World’s Parliament of Religions in which he introduced Hinduism to America and called for religious tolerance and an end to fanaticism.

Vivekananda is also considered a key figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the West and is credited with raising the profile of Hinduism to that of a world religion.