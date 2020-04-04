Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an extensive telephone conversation with Donald Trump, the President of the USA.

This was shared by the PM on Saturday evening via a tweet from his official Twitter handle that read, “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.”

At the time of filing this story, the United States, on Friday, reported more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in a day for the first time. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in the country has gone up to more than 273,000 while more than 7,000 people have succumbed to the pandemic, as per The Washington Post.

As for India, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 2,902 as the country recorded the highest single-day jump with 601 infections while 68 people have died of the virus.

Overall, COVID-19 cases in India and the US have been rising steadily.

PM Modi said that India is working closely with the US to fight the COVID19 pandemic which has killed thousands and infected over a million across nations.

Apart from the virus, it is the crashing economy that has caused serious concern across the countries as businesses and flights have been stopped due to which international trade has been hit badly.

Donald Trump had tested negative for COVID19 for a second time, according to the White House physician Sean Conley.

“The President tested negative for COVID-19,” Conley wrote.

Trump was first tested for coronavirus on March 14 after a Brazilian official who previously met him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida had tested positive.