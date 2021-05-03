Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The two leaders exchanged views on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and the EU, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation of the EU and its Member States for mobilizing quick support for India’s fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

They noted that the India-EU Strategic Partnership was witnessing a renewed momentum since the last Summit in July. The leaders agreed that the forthcoming India-EU Leaders’ Meeting on 8 May 2021 in virtual format was an important opportunity to provide renewed momentum to the already multi-faceted India-EU relationship.

The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting will be the first meeting in the EU+27 format and reflects the shared ambition of both sides for further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership.