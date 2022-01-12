PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on 159th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tributes to the spiritual leader, philosopher, thinker, patriot, and disciple of ‘Thakur Ramakrishna Paramhansa’, Swami Vivekananda on his 159 birth anniversary.

Recalling Vivekanada’s contribution to the uplifting of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “His life was devoted to national regeneration.”

The Prime Minister said Swami Vivekananda had motivated youth to work towards the building of a nation. He exhorted people to work towards the fulfillment of Swami Ji’s dreams for the country.

“I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building. Let us keep working together to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

It was on this day in 1863 that Swami Vivekananda was born. He is credited with bringing about spiritual reawakening in India and laying the roadmap for the social and economic emancipation of the people.

Vivekananda’s 11 September 1893 address to the World’s Parliament of Religion in Chicago, the United States of America, introduced Hinduism to the American people and catapulted him to become a spiritual leader and reformer of global stature.

Swami Vivekananda is also given the credit of first initiating the people world over to the Vedanta philosophy and Yoga.

Scholars attribute much of Swami Vivekananda’s spiritual enlightenment to his close association and mentorship of ‘Thakur Ramakrishna Paramhansa’, one of the renowned spiritual gurus who initiated the world to the precept of ‘Joto Mot Toto Poth’ and was considered an ‘avatar’ by his followers, the world over.