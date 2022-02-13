PM Modi meets former Kenyan PM Raila Amolo Odinga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Prime Minister of Kenya Raila Amolo Odinga, currently in India on a private visit.

Both Modi and Odinga share friendly personal relations going back decades, a PMO note stated here.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his happiness at being able to meet Odinga after almost three and half years. He also recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008, in both India and Kenya, as well as the latter’s support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his commitment to further strengthening of India-Kenya relations.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to former Kenayan Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga for his good health and future endeavours, the PMO note further stated.