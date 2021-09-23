PM Modi meets American CEOs, Qualcomm keen on 5G tech in India

In the first leg of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday met leading US CEOs in Washington.

He held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of semiconductor and wireless technology manufacturer Qualcomm, software company Adobe, renewable energy company First Solar, arms manufacturer General Atomics, and investment management company Blackstone.

The first meet was with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon.

“President and CEO of @Qualcomm, @cristianoamon and PM @narendramodi had a productive interaction. PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Mr. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other @_DigitalIndia efforts,” a tweet from PMO said.

Modi’s meeting with Amon is significant as India is looking at fast adoption of 5G technology in the country and for investment in this high technology area from credible partners who can provide safe and secure networks.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology and is getting big into 5G technology with its range of pioneering products.

It is expected that high level meetings would pave the way for big investment in new tech area that is required to help country leapfrog to providing its citizens with next generation of networking services.

In the first leg of his tour, PM Modi is also slated to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, besides his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.