Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Brazil today to attend the BRICS summit and said he is looking forward to holding discussions with the leaders from the four nations on greater cooperation in a wide range of areas.

PM Modi will be Brazil on November 13 and 14. This is the 11th BRICS summit, the theme of which is “economic growth for an innovative future”.

PM Modi took to Twitter and in a series of tweets said, “I would be taking part in this year’s BRICS Summit being held in Brazil on November 13 and 14. The Summit’s theme is ‘Economic growth for an innovative future.’ I look forward to holding discussions with BRICS leaders on greater cooperation in a wide range of areas.”

He further informed that he will be addressing BRICS Business forum as well.

He said, “On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, I would be addressing the BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council as well as the New Development Bank. Improving economic linkages augur well for the BRICS nations.”

Modi further said he will hold talks with Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro on ways to deepen the India-Brazil strategic partnership with focus on sectors like defence, agriculture, trade and energy.

This will be the sixth time PM Modi will be participating in the BRICS summit, his first being at Fortaleza, also in Brazil in 2014, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The grouping brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world’s population, having 23 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product.