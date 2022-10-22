PM Modi launches ‘Rozgar Mela’ via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘rozgar mela’, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh youth through video conferencing on Saturday.

Appointment letters for over 75,000 newly recruited applicants were handed over during the ceremony held through video conference.

Earlier, a statement from the prime minister’s office said this would be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the commitment of the PM to job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of the citizens.

These appointments are being done by various ministries and government departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railways Recruitment Board, etc.