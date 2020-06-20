Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana with the aim to boost the livelihood opportunities in rural India.

Launching the PM Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana to help boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. https://t.co/Y9vVQzPEZ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2020

At the launch, PM spoke to several people from villages who had to travel to their hometowns amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Smita Kumari, one of the woman who returned from Delhi to her village shared her experience with the Prime Minister.

“I am sure that this scheme will turn a challenge to an opportunity. This scheme relies on the potential of those living in villages,” PM Modi said.

“This campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore,” the PMO had said.

“A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six States, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers,” it added.

The Abhiyaan will be a coordinated effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.