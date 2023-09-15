PM Modi lauds Supreme Court of India coming under National Judicial Data Grid platform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the announcement of Chief Justice of India wherein he informed that Supreme Court of India will come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of pendency of cases.

PM Modi said that such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country.

Responding to the X post of ANI, the Prime Minister posted on X “Laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country.”

With the Supreme Court of India onboarding the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle, according to an official release.

According to an official release by the Ministry of Law and Justice, “Now we have all three tiers of Indian judiciary on NJDG portal. NJDG is recognized as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the Government of India.”

The NJDG portal is a national repository of data relating to cases instituted, pending and disposed of by the courts across the length and breadth of the country.

Now with a click of a button, one may access case-related information, statistics such as institution, pendency and disposal of cases, case types, and year-wise break-up of the Supreme Court of India, said the release.

NJDG has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in close coordination with the in-house software development team of the Computer Cell, Registry with an interactive interface and analytics dashboard. The entire database shall be periodically updated on the NJDG portal, it added.