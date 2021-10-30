PM Modi lauds Manipur’s achievement in job creation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded creation of one lakh jobs by MSMEs in Manipur.

Responding to a tweet by the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Prime Minister said leveraging on MSMEs strength was expediting Manipur’s progress.

“Well done Manipur! Keep up the good work of leveraging the strength of the MSME sector in order to further the state’s progress,” PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh in a separate tweet said he was proud of the state’s achievement in MSMEs registration and employment generation.

“I am extremely proud to share that Manipur is one of the highest-ranking States in the North East Region in both Registration of MSMEs and Employment generation in the GoI’s Analysis of Udyam Registration Data,” Biren Singh tweeted.

“As per the GoI’s data, a total of 11172 MSMEs were registered from Manipur as of 30th July 2021, which has generated a massive employment of 99568 jobs. We have started witnessing the fruits of our initiatives like Start-Up Manipur, TRIFED etc,” Manipur chief minister further tweeted.