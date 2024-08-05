PM Modi lauds India’s progress in electronics exports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed immense joy over India’s progress in electronics exports, saying that the country’s prowess in electronics is powered by innovative youth.

India’s Electronics exports have reached among top 3 position globally.

Modi gave this credit to innovative ‘Yuva Shakti’. India remains committed to continuing this momentum in the times to come, the Prime Minister further added.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X informed that India’s electronics export is now among the top 3.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, “Bharat’s electronics export now among the top 3! Making in India, shipping worldwide.”

He has also shared a media report stating that driven by a surge in Apple iPhone exports from India, electronics has surged past gems and jewellery to secure the third spot among India’s top 10 exports by the end of the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25).

In response to the post made by the Union Minister on X, Modi in a post on X said, “This is indeed a matter of immense joy. India’s prowess in electronics is powered by our innovative Yuva Shakti. It is also a testament to our emphasis on reforms and boosting @makeinindia. India remains committed to continuing this momentum in the times to come.”

According to data by the Department of Commerce, electronics exports are now in the third position, with engineering products at the top, followed by petroleum.

Electronics exports have now surpassed gems and jewellery, with only engineering goods and petroleum products ranking higher. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (FY24), electronics held the fourth spot.

Data released by the Department of Commerce indicates that electronics exports rose by 22 per cent, reaching $8.44 billion at the end of Q1 FY25, an increase of USD 1.5 billion from $6.94 billion in Q1 FY24. This growth underscores the impact of India’s focus on boosting manufacturing and exports through initiatives like “Make in India.”

The increase in electronics exports reflects India’s growing capabilities and competitive edge in the global electronics market.

It also highlights the successful integration of innovative strategies and government reforms aimed at enhancing India’s manufacturing sector.