PM Modi lauds historic medal haul by Indian para-athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Lauding the performance of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said their achievement at the world’s top sporting event will always have a special place in the history of Indian sports.

The Prime Minister, who is slated to host the Indian athletes once they come back from Tokyo, said every member of ‘our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration.’ He said the country was overjoyed with the historic haul of medals by Para athletes.

“In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo #Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration,” Modi tweeted.

Narendra Modi was also all praise for coaches, support team and families of athletes for their continuous support to the players. He also expressed his government’s resolve to build on the success of Tokyo Paralympics for ensuring larger participation in sporting events.

“The historic number of medals India won has filled our hearts with joy. I would like to appreciate the coaches, support staff and families of our athletes for their constant support to the players. We hope to build on our successes to ensure greater participation in sports,” Modi further tweeted.

The Prime Minister however had a special word of appreciation for the government of Japan for the smooth conduct of the Paralympics games.

“Like I had said earlier, the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government, must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have officially come to an end on 4 September. China has topped the medal tally with a total haul of 207 medals including 96 gold medals. Great Britain came second with 41 gold and the USA third with 37 gold. India with a record tally of 19 medals including 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze has fished at the 24th spot at the Tokyo Paralympics.