PM Modi is the architect of New India: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the architect of the new BJP but also of the new India.

“Under his guidance, the BJP, which stands as the world’s largest political party with 18 crore members, has not only strengthened its organizational structure but has also expedited the nation’s progress. There is no difference between what the BJP says and what it does,” said Yogi.

CM Yogi was speaking at the launch event of senior journalist Ajay Kumar Singh’s book ‘Nai Bhajpa Ke Shilpakaar’ at Lok Bhavan here. It is a translation of the work ‘The Architect of New BJP’ originally written in English.

The Chief Minister highlighted that PM Modi consistently fulfills his commitments. Initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the implementation of GST, the introduction of the Triple Talaq law, the abrogation of Article 370, surgical strikes, responses to China in the Galwan Valley, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act serve as prominent examples of this commitment.

“PM Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is not just a slogan, it has become the reality of India. Presently, all the schemes of the government are reaching the people without any discrimination,” he added.