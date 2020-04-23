Just six days before the extended lockdown ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states and Union territories on April 27.

The Monday meeting, scheduled in the morning, will take place through video link. The exact time of the meeting is yet to be confirmed.

The meeting is likely to discuss the country’s overall and state-specific progress in the war on Covid-19 in the second leg of the lockdown and the way forward. It will be fourth such meeting since the imposition of lockdown in March.

While the Centre has allowed partial easing in the lockdown norms from April 20 to activities, like road construction, agriculture and mining, few states, such as Telangana, have decided against relaxations.

The Prime Minister is also likely to take up state-specific issues and formulate a common exit plan.

The nationwide 21-day lockdown that started on April 14 was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Modi on the last day of its first leg. Modi said between life and livelihood, he valued saving lives and that prompted him to extend the lockdown.

By Wednesday evening, Covid-19 tally had reached 20,471 and 652 deaths.