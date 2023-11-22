PM Modi inquires status of Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue from CM Dhami; vertical drilling to begin soon

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the status of the 11th day of the Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation during a conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand.

The chief minister wrote on X that he updated PM Modi on the developments over the previous day. The organizations are currently attempting to keep the trapped workers alive by giving them hot food while they are being reached.

Pulao and matar paneer were served to the workers on Tuesday night. An important development on Wednesday morning was the identification of the vertical drilling’s location. The Border Roads Organization constructed roads close to the tunnel site to enable a machine that became stuck yesterday to pass.

Day 11 of the rescue operation. What we know so far:

* The tunnel collapsed on October 12, trapping 41 workers. They have been stuck there ever since, despite the rescuers’ best efforts to reach them.

* Using the radio and pipes, family members have spoken with the stranded labourers. Tuesday saw the delivery of hot, cooked food to the stranded labourers.

* A location has been determined for the vertical drilling to where to labourers are trapped. Work on the more than 350 metres of road is finished. A nearly finished road is being built by BRO between the Silkyara and Barkot sides.

* To give food to the trapped men, the rescuers laid a 6-inch pipe on Monday night. However, all that was given to them was medicine, bananas, and oranges. Additionally, mobile chargers were sent via the pipe.

* They were served vegetarian pulao, matar-paneer, and butter-topped chapatis on Tuesday night.

* For the first time since the collapse, an endoscopy camera was sent into the tunnel to take pictures of the trapped workers.

* Some positive news is expected in the next 40 hours.