Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and addressed the RAISE 2020 virtual summit organised by the Government of India.

RAISE is the acronym for Responsible AI for Social Empowerment. The virtual summit was inaugurated by the PM and would conclude on October 9.

RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, global meeting of minds on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive India’s vision and roadmap for social empowerment, inclusion and transformation through responsible AI.

“Technology is evolving at such a fast pace that very soon artificial intelligence will dominate our way of life,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the pre-inaugural open address.

“India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020. It focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education. E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects. We want India to become a global hub for AI and many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come. The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet and RAISE 2020 is a great effort to encourage discussion on Artificial Intelligence,” he said in his inaugural address.

“The National Educational Technology Forum is being formed. This will create an e-Education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity. We launched ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ program this year in April. Under this programme, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects.

“While we discuss AI, let also have no doubts that human creativity and human emotions continue to be our greatest strength. They are our unique advantage over machines,” he added.

The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit is a Global Artificial Intelligence summit organized by the Government of India in partnership with Industry & Academia.

The summit would be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility amongst other sectors.

It will witness robust participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, Government representatives, and academia. The RAISE 2020 Summit will feature some of the most exciting start-ups working in Artificial Intelligence and related fields.

Delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on Artificial Intelligence will join from across the globe. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will frame the summit, on cross-sector subjects like ‘Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness’, ‘The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation’, ‘Inclusive AI’, ‘Partnerships for Successful Innovation’ etc.

The RAISE 2020 Summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups working in Artificial Intelligence-related fields. Startups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitchfest scheduled for Tuesday, October 2020.

This summit is part of Government of India’s continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance.