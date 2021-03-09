Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh today through a video conference. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura. Video Message from the Bangladesh Prime Minister was played on the occasion.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that Tripura is experiencing a clear difference between the 30 years of earlier governments and the ‘double engine’ government of the last three years. In place of the corruption and commission culture of earlier years, benefits are reaching directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He also recalled that employees who were hassled over the salary on time are getting salary as per the 7th pay commission. For the first time, MSP has been decided in Tripura where farmers used to face many problems for selling their produce. He also noted the environment of ease of doing business in place of the earlier culture of strikes.

The Prime Minister said there has been a significant hike in the central allocation for the state. Tripura had received Rs 3500 crore rupees for central development schemes between 2009-2014 whereas, between 2014-2019 more than Rs 12000 crore has been provided.

The Prime Minister said that connectivity-related infrastructure has seen tremendous improvement in the last three years. He cited the rapid work for the airport, sea-link for internet in Tripura, rail link and waterways in this regard. He talked of HIRA development i.e. Highways, i-ways, Railways and Airways for Tripura.

The Prime Minister said that the connectivity is not only strengthening the friendship between India and Bangladesh but also proving to be a strong link of business too. He informed that the entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between Northeast India and Bangladesh.