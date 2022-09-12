PM Modi inaugurates IDF World Dairy Summit 2022

PM Modi inaugurates International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Conference 2022 on Monday. The event started at 10:30 am at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The program will run from 12 to 15 September. The last such Summit was held in India about a long time ago in 1974.

Union Minister Purshottam Rupala while addressing the World Dairy Summit 2022, said that it has been organised in India after 48 years.

“We are in the position to export surplus milk, in line with the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat,” he said

“The potential of the dairy sector not only accelerates the rural economy but is also a vital source of livelihood for crores of people across the world. The driving force of the dairy sector in India is small farmers,” PM Modi said.

“There is such a vast network of dairy cooperatives in India whose example is difficult to find in the whole world. These dairy cooperatives collected milk twice in a day from about two crore farmers in more than two lakh villages of the country and deliver it to the consumers,” he added.

Around 1500 participants from 50 countries have participated in this IDF WDS 2022, including 29 from the US, 36 from France, 15 from Canada, 25 from Germany and 12 from Belgium.

“The digital revolution witnessed in the country has also reached the dairy sector. Digital payment system developed for India’s dairy sector and can also help the farmers across the world,” he said.

Role of women in India’s dairy sector

PM Modi said, “Women are the real leaders of India’s dairy sector. India produced 146 million tonnes of milk in 2014. Now, it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That is about 44 percent.”

He further said, “India’s dairy sector is characterized for “production by masses” more than “mass production” and it provides employment to over 8 crore Indian families.”

“India is building the largest database of dairy animals. Every animal associated with the dairy sector is being tagged. With the help of automation technology, we are doing biometric identification of animals. We have named it – Pashu Aadhaar,” he said.

Govt measures on Lumpy Virus:

PM Modi also stated on Lumpy Virus, He said, “In India, we are also emphasizing on Universal vaccination of animals. We have resolved that by 2025, we will vaccinate 100% of animals against the foot, mouth disease and brucellosis. In recent times, there has been a loss of livestock due to the disease named lumpy in many states of India. Our scientists have also developed an indigenous vaccine for the lumpy disease.”

The summit focused on the theme ‘Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihoods’. At the summit, stakeholders from the global and Indian dairy sectors gathered in Greater Noida from 12-15 September to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead for the industry.

Earlier on Saturday, PMO said, “The Indian dairy industry is unique in the sense that it is based on a cooperative model that empowers small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women. Driven by the vision of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple steps for the betterment of the dairy sector resulting in an increase of milk production by more than 44 per cent in the last eight years.”

“The success story of the Indian dairy industry, accounting for about 23 percent of global milk, producing around 210 million tonnes annually, and empowering more than 8 crore dairy farmers, will be showcased at the IDF WDS 2022,” it said.