PM Modi Inaugurates ₹12,600 cr Projects in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making a visit to the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh, where he will mark the day by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for an array of projects valued at a whopping ₹12,600 crore.

The visit is expected to encompass a wide spectrum of developmental initiatives, including significant rail and road infrastructure projects, as well as the unveiling of a commemorative memorial dedicated to the courageous Rani Durgavati.

The highlight of this day will be the unveiling of the ‘Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan’ at an estimated cost of around ₹100 crore.

This expansive memorial, spread across nearly 21 acres, will feature a remarkable 52-foot-tall bronze statue of Rani Durgavati, the valiant Gond queen. Additionally, the memorial will house a museum that delves into the history of the Gondwana region, celebrating the valor and bravery of Rani Durgavati. Furthermore, it will provide insights into the culture, art, cuisine, and way of life of the Gond people and other tribal communities.

Other projects:

Apart from the memorial, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate several other crucial projects in the state, including a ‘Light House Project’ in Indore, which is part of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban.’ This initiative, valued at about ₹128 crore, will benefit over 1,000 beneficiary families.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for multiple ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ projects in various districts, collectively worth over ₹2,350 crore. Furthermore, road infrastructure development projects worth more than ₹4,800 crore are on the agenda, involving road upgrades and expansions across different regions.

In the realm of rail infrastructure, PM Modi will dedicate projects worth more than ₹1,850 crore to the nation. These include the doubling of rail lines in Katni-Vijaysota and Marwasgram-Singrauli, which are pivotal for boosting trade and tourism in the state.

Lastly, he will also inaugurate the Vijaipur-Auraiya-Phulpur Gas Pipeline Project and lay the foundation stone for the Nagpur-Jabalpur section of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline Project. As the day unfolds, Prime Minister Modi will cap off his visit by dedicating a new bottling plant in Jabalpur, constructed at a cost of nearly ₹147 crore.