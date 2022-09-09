PM Modi to inaugurate Centre- State Science conclave on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre- State Science conclave on the 10 September at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

To facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, the first of its kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms – in the spirit of cooperative federalism – to build a robust science, technology & innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.

The two day conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on 10-11 September 2022. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health – Digital Health Care for All;

Besides, Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture – Technological interventions for improving farmers’ income; Water – Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country’s future economy will also be addressed by the PM.

The first of its kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat CM, Union MoS Science & Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States & Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.