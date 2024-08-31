PM Modi highlights need for swift justice in cases of crime against women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the urgent need for expedited justice amid massive nationwide outrage over the pan-India incidents of crime against women, including the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run Kolkata hospital.

Addressing the inaugural session of the National Conference of District Judiciary held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Modi underscored the critical issues of women’s safety and child protection, describing them as significant societal concerns.

He noted that while stringent laws have been enacted to safeguard women, their effective implementation and rapid judicial responses are essential to ensure the safety and security of women.

“The faster the decisions are taken in cases related to atrocities against women, the greater assurance of safety half the population will get,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the investments made in the judicial sector over the past decade to eliminate delay in justice.

“To eliminate delay in justice, work has been done at many levels in the last decade. In the last 10 years, the country has spent about Rs 8,000 crore for the development of judicial infrastructure. Seventy five per cent of the amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in the last 10 years only,” he stated during the event that was also attended by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Modi’s remarks came in view of nationwide protests over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

Similar incidents of rape and other crimes against women in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have raised concerns about the safety of the women in the country.

Several sections of the societies have also been demanding more stringent laws to ensure speedy justice in such cases.