PM Modi greets people of Himachal Pradesh on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of their statehood say.

In a tweet in Hindi Prime Minister Modi said it was his wish to see the state nestled amid the cradle of nature continues its march towards progress and play an important role in the country’s development.

“My profound greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. I wish the State nestled amid the cradle of nature continues its march on the path of progress and play its important role in the country’s development,” the Prime Minister tweeted.