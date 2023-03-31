Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that the National Maritime Week will add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing the coasts for economic prosperity.

He was replying to a tweet by the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal where he informed about pinning the first Maritime Flag on the Prime Minister’s lapel to mark the commencement of National Maritime Week. The National Maritime Day on April 5 celebrates the glorious history of India’s maritime tradition.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “May the National Maritime Week serve as an opportunity to deepen our connect with our rich maritime history. May it also add vigour to the ongoing efforts towards port-led development and harnessing our coasts for economic prosperity.”

Union Minister for Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday tweeted, “The National Maritime Day on April 5 celebrates the glorious history of India’s maritime tradition. Honoured to pin the first Merchant Navy Flag on the lapel of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to mark the commencement of the National Maritime Week, 2023.”

To mark the importance of the day, the government is celebrating National Maritime Week from March 30, 2023, to April 5, 2023, paying tribute to the services of seafarers and celebrating the proud moment for India for the first Indian Steamship “S.S. LOYALTY” of M/s. Scindia Steam, Navigation Co. Ltd., Mumbai, ventured into international water on her maiden voyage from Mumbai to London (UK) in 1919, and this day was marked as “National Maritime Day.”

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) will recognise the services of seafarers and the services of any other persons connected. MoPSW is presenting awards to eminent personalities who have excelled in the maritime sector are as Sagar Samman Varuna Award, Sagar Samman Award for Excellence, Sagar Samman Award for Gallantry, etc.

On National Maritime Day, the government pays tributes and homage to the Seamen’s Memorials who laid down their lives while on the high seas in 1st and 2nd world wars marking their bravery and sacrifice to the nation at wide.

The National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee is set up in Mumbai to organise and coordinate the various programs for the celebrations of the National Maritime Day/Merchant Navy Flag Day. The central committee conducts the affairs of the National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee.

The Committee is composed of representatives of Ship owners, Seafarers, Port Trusts, Maritime State Governments, the Ministry of Shipping, etc. The Committee secures funds through voluntary contributions from the Ship owners, Port authorities, and various semi Government and non-Government organisations interested in Shipping.