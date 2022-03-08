PM Modi expresses India’s resolve to work for strengthening India-Bangladesh ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his resolve to work for further strengthening of relations between India and Bangladesh

His remarks came during his interactions with Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, who called on him Monday, according to the Prime Minister Office here.

Mr Modi fondly recalled his visit to Bangladesh in March, 2021, and conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Siddique thanked the Prime Minister of India for strengthening India-Bangladesh friendship and standing firmly with Bangladesh in times of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi commended the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in ensuring all round development of Bangladesh and expressed his commitment to work with her to further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties.