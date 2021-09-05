PM Modi expresses happiness over Indian Para badminton players winning Gold and Silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his happiness over the ‘outstanding’ performances of India’s Para badminton players Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj for winning Gold and Silver medal respectively at the Tokyo Paralympics games.

Congratulating Krishna Nagar for winning a Gold medal, Prime Minister Modi said his outstanding feat had brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. He told Suhas Yathiraj that he epitomizes the ‘confluence of service (as an IAS officer) and sports’.

“Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para,” Modi tweeted.

Ranked world number 2 in Para-badminton men’s Singles SS6, Krishna Nagar is a bronze medal winner at the 2018 Para Asian Games in Indonesia. He clinched a Silver medal at the 2019 Para Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, in the men’s doubles event alongside Raja Magotra.

The Prime Minister said Suhas Yathiraj had captured the imagination of the nation through his Silver winning performance in Tokyo Paralympics.

“A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Suhas Yathiraj became India’s first serving bureaucrat (District Magistrate of Azamgarh, UP) to win a medal in 2016 at a professional badminton championship – the Asian Para Badminton Championships- in Beijing, China. He is currently ranked world No 2 in the Men’s Singles and Silver Medalist in SL-4 category in Tokyo Paralympics. An IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, he is at present serving as District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar.