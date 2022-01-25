Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra.

A Prime Minister Office (PMO) note quoting Narendra Modi said that he had announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister’s Office further stated that Modi also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the accident and conveyed his condolences to the family members of those who died in the incident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon,” the Prime Minister Office tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi announced that Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. Those who are injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO further tweeted.