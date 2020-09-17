Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar after she wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday, 17 September.
PM Modi, in his tweet, said that her blessing always gave him ‘energy to serve’ the nation.
आपकी शुभेच्छा के लिए हृदय से आभार @mangeshkarlata दीदी। आपका स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मुझे हमेशा मां भारती की सेवा के लिए नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करता है। https://t.co/t08SfqJ0xp
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
In her tweet, Lata Mangeshkar wished PM Modi a ‘long life’.