Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership”, the Prime Minister said.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted US President-Elect Joe Biden and said that as Vice President his contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable and India will look forward to work closely together.

Modi’s remarks came soon after Biden won the US Presidential elections to be the 46th President of the US.