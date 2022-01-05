PM Modi congratulates Olaf Scholz on appointment as German Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke on phone with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his appointment as Chancellor.

Modi expressed his appreciation for the ‘immense contribution’ of former Chancellor Angela Merkel in strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. He said he looked forward to continuing this positive momentum under the leadership of Sholz.

The two leaders agreed that there was significant synergy in the governance priorities announced by the new German government and India’s own economic vision. They also reviewed the potential of ongoing cooperation initiatives, including promoting investment and trade links.

The two leaders agreed on the potential for further diversifying cooperation and exchanges in new areas. “In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to achieve their respective climate commitments,” a PMO note said here later.